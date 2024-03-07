Ryūta Suzuki 'Aims' to Finish Worst Gaiden: Guriko Spinoff Manga in 33rd Volume

© Ryūta Suzuki, Hiroshi Takahashi, Akita Shoten

The 26th compiled book volume of'sspinoff manga revealed on Thursday that Suzuki plans to end the series in its 33rd volume.

According to Suzuki, the spinoff manga was originally planned to end in two months with just 10 chapters. But the series has now been ongoing for five years, and Suzuki said he feels nothing but gratitude to the readers, his staff, the publishing company, and Worst manga original creator Hiroshi Takahashi . Suzuki added that he does not feel any rush to end the series, but he also feels that the series should not have too many volumes. But since the series has reached 26 volumes, he now aims to finish the Worst Gaiden: Guriko manga in its 33rd volume, the same volume number in which Takahashi finished his Worst manga.

Suzuki launched the spinoff manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in January 2019.

Takahashi began Worst as a continuation of his earlier Crows series in 2001, and it ended in 2013. The story follows a delinquent named Hana Tsukishima as he rises to the top of the gangs at the notorious Suzuran Boys' High School. A single-volume side story titled Worst Gaiden ran in Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2009. The franchise launched a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden: Dokuro (Worst Side Story: Skull) in February 2019. Another new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden Zetton-sensei launched in July 2020. Yet another spinoff launched Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in January 2022 titled Worst Gaiden Saburock Santa: Namonaki Karasu-tachi (Worst Side Story Saburock Santa: Nameless Crows).

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

HiGH&LOW THE WORST , a crossover film that integrates both main manga with the HiGH&LOW franchise , opened in Japan in October 2019. 6 from HiGH&LOW THE WORST , the sequel series to the film, premiered on NTV in November 2020. A sequel film opened in September 2022.