Hiroshi Takahashi's Crows/Worst Project Gets New Spinoff

The January issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Friday that the project for Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows and Worst manga has a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden Saburock Santa: Namonaki Karasu-tachi (Worst Side Story Saburock Santa: Nameless Crows) that launched on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on Friday. Takeyo Kitahara is credited with the original work, and Takaaki Hayashi is drawing the art. Shōichirō Masumoto is credited with script assistance. Takahashi is credited for the original concept.

The manga will depict the one-year gap in the story when Harumichi Bōya leaves Suzuran Boys High School until Hana Tsukishima arrives at Toaru City.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

Takahashi began Worst as a continuation of his earlier Crows series in 2001, and ended it with 33 compiled volumes in 2013. The story follows a delinquent named Hana Tsukishima as he rises to the top of the gangs at the notorious Suzuran Boys' High School. A single-volume side story titled Worst Gaiden ran in Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2009. The franchise launched a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden : Dokuro (Worst Side Story: Skull) in February 2019, as well as another spinoff titled Worst Gaiden : Guriko (Worst Side Story: Guriko) that launched in January 2019. Yet another new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden Zetton-sensei launched in July 2020.

HiGH&LOW THE WORST , a crossover film that integrates both main manga with the HiGH&LOW franchise , opened in Japan in October 2019. 6 from HiGH&LOW THE WORST , the sequel series to the film, premiered on NTV in November 2020. A sequel film will open in early fall this year.

Sources: Monthly Shōnen Champion January issue, Manga Cross, Hiroshi Takahashi 's official Twitter account

hg7aschujk