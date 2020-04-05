New Project Teased for Hiroshi Takahashi's Crows, Worst Franchises

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine teased on Monday that Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows and Worst manga are getting a new "legend" in a new project this summer.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

Takahashi began Worst as a continuation of his earlier Crows series in 2001, and ended it with 33 compiled volumes in 2013. The story follows a delinquent named Hana Tsukishima as he rises to the top of the gangs at the notorious Suzuran Boys' High School. A single-volume side story titled Worst Gaiden ran in Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2009. The franchise launched a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden : Dokuro (Worst Side Story: Skull) in February 2019, as well as another spinoff titled Worst Gaiden : Guriko (Worst Side Story: Guriko) that launched in January 2019.

HiGH&LOW THE WORST , a crossover film that integrates both main manga with the HiGH&LOW franchise, opened in Japan on October 4.