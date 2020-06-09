Crows/Worst Project Reveals Side-Story Manga About Zetton

The July issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Friday that the new project for Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows and Worst manga includes the Worst Gaiden Zetton-sensei manga, which will debut in the magazine's next issue on July 6. The manga will focus on Crows character Hanazawa "Zetton" Saburō fulfilling his dream of working as a teacher during Worst time period.

As previously announced, Takahashi, Dai Suzuki ( Kuzu!! - Another Crows: Kuzugami Tatsuo , Harumichi ), and Shintarō Yamamoto ( Eikan wa Ore ni Kagayake!! franchise ) are collaborating on the manga. Takahashi is credited for the original concept, Suzuki is providing the story, and Yamamoto is providing the art.

In addition, the magazine announced that the project will involve a new event this winter named "Re Crows , Re Otokogi" to celebrate the franchise 's 30th anniversary. A collaboration with artist group ANIMAREAL will also to bring the story's "The Front of Armament" biker group "to life."

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

Takahashi began Worst as a continuation of his earlier Crows series in 2001, and ended it with 33 compiled volumes in 2013. The story follows a delinquent named Hana Tsukishima as he rises to the top of the gangs at the notorious Suzuran Boys' High School. A single-volume side story titled Worst Gaiden ran in Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2009. The franchise launched a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden : Dokuro (Worst Side Story: Skull) in February 2019, as well as another spinoff titled Worst Gaiden : Guriko (Worst Side Story: Guriko) that launched in January 2019.

HiGH&LOW THE WORST , a crossover film that integrates both main manga with the HiGH&LOW franchise , opened in Japan on October 4.