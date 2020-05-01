Hiroshi Takahashi, Dai Suzuki, Shintarō Yamamoto Collaborate on Crows/Worst Project

"New legend" with return of "that man" reveals more info on June 5

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed additional information for the new project for Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows and Worst manga on Saturday. The project is a collaboration between Takahashi, Dai Suzuki ( Kuzu!! - Another Crows: Kuzugami Tatsuo , Harumichi ), and Shintarō Yamamoto ( Eikan wa Ore ni Kagayake!! franchise). The announcement visual teased the project with the text "This summer, that man will return."

The magazine's July issue will reveal more information on June 5. The issue will mark the 30th anniversary of Crows and include "four major hot news" announcements.

The magazine's May issue teased that Crows and Worst are getting a new "legend" with the new project this summer.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation. The manga also inspired three live-action films, with Takashi Miike directing the first two films, Crows Zero and Crows Zero II . Crows Explode , the third film, opened in Japan in April 2014. Tokyo Shock released the first film on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America, and video label MVM released both Crows Zero and Crows Zero II in the United Kingdom.

Takahashi began Worst as a continuation of his earlier Crows series in 2001, and ended it with 33 compiled volumes in 2013. The story follows a delinquent named Hana Tsukishima as he rises to the top of the gangs at the notorious Suzuran Boys' High School. A single-volume side story titled Worst Gaiden ran in Monthly Shōnen Champion in 2009. The franchise launched a new spinoff manga titled Worst Gaiden : Dokuro (Worst Side Story: Skull) in February 2019, as well as another spinoff titled Worst Gaiden : Guriko (Worst Side Story: Guriko) that launched in January 2019.

HiGH&LOW THE WORST , a crossover film that integrates both main manga with the HiGH&LOW franchise, opened in Japan on October 4.

Source: Comic Natalie