SaGa Emerald Beyond Game's New Trailer Highlights Siugnas

Square Enix 's YouTube channel began streaming a new trailer for the upcoming SaGa Emerald Beyond game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on Thursday. The video highlights the playable character Siugnas, The Dismal King.

Square Enix describes the character:

An immortal vampire and the Dismal King who rules Yomi, a world shrouded in darkness. After being removed from his throne by someone or something's betrayal, he awakes to find himself in Brighthome, a world where fallen warriors gather. He is recruited into the king's band of warriors called the Generals and sent to fight in a chaotic battle against invaders. But how did he, an immortal, end up in a world where only the dead can go? Together with fellow members of the generals, he begins a journey to regain his abilities as the Dismal King.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is set for release on April 25.

Each of the heroes have journeys across the game's 17 worlds. There are branching story paths and multiple endings.

Akitoshi Kawazu is the game designer/storyteller, Kenji Ito is composing the music, and Satoshi Kuramochi is designing the characters.

Square released the first Romancing SaGa game in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the PlayStation 2 titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song launched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally for Nintendo Wii in 2009. Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song got a remastered version in December 2022.