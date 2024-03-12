My Housemate Sano-kun Is Just My Editor! Manga Listed as Ending in 5th Volume

Final volume ships on May 11

Amazon Japan is listing that Nozomi Uda 's My Housemate Sano-kun Is Just My Editor! manga will end with the fifth compiled book volume on May 11.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Shinomiya Teiichiro is a prolific, workaholic novelist who is too consumed with writing to take care of himself. To prevent him from neglecting his well-being, his editor, Sano Satoru, moves in with him. But when the calm and collected Shinomiya finds himself flustered by Sano's constant presence and good looks, he begins to question their relationship. After all, Sano is just his editor, isn't he?!

Uda launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in September 2021. Square Enix shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on April 12. The series is also available on the BookWalker Global store in English.

Uda's Tanaka-kun is Always Listless manga series launched on the Gangan Online website in 2013 and ended it in July 2019. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2016.

