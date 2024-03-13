Wit Studio Unveils TV Anime of My Deer Friend Nokotan Manga for July

Twin Engine announced on Wednesday that Wit Studio is producing a television anime adaptation of Oshioshio 's My Deer Friend Nokotan ( Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan ) that will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on July 7. Twin Engine revealed a promotional video, cast, staff, and visual for the anime.

Oshioshio also drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The cast includes:

Megumi Han as Noko "Nokotan" Shikanoko



Saki Fujita as Torako "Koshitan" Koshi



Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi



Fūka Izumi as Meme Bashame



Kōsuke Toriumi is narrating the anime.

Masahiko Ohta ( Minami-ke , Yuruyuri , Gabriel DropOut ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Joining Ohta is his frequent collaborators Takashi Aoshima , who is writing and supervising the series scripts, and Yasuhiro Misawa , who is composing the music. Ayumu Tsujimura is designing the characters.

No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren't the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako's secret past! Whether it's at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl's every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?

Oshioshio launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 17. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in December 2023 after Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in February 2023, and will release the fifth volume on May 9. Seven Seas Entertainment released the fourth volume in October 2023.

