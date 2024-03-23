Shinkalion Change the World Anime Reveals 3 Ending Themes With Bullet Train Motifs

Image via Shinkalion anime's website ©プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

meiyo

THE ALFEE

The official website of, the new television anime of'stoy line, revealed on Saturday that, andwill perform the show's ending theme songs.'s theme song is themed after the Nozomi bullet train and is titled "HOPE!HOPE!HOPE!."'s theme song is modeled after the Kodama bullet train, and Yamamoto's theme song is modeled after the Kamome bullet train.

GRe4N BOYZ (formerly GReeeeN ) will perform the opening theme song "Senkō Hayabusa" themed after the Hayabusa bullet train.

The anime will premiere on April 7 at 8:30 a.m. (April 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT) on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and then on BS TV Tokyo later that evening.

The anime stars:

Kenichiro Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . Eiji Umehara ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi ( Tenjho Tenge ). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita . Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

The anime is also receiving a manga adaptation on April 4.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z , the latest anime for the franchise, premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.