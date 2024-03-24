The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Anime Reveals 'Double Seven Arc' in New Promo Video

Ending theme songs, artists for latest season's 3 arcs also revealed

The stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 on Sunday for the third television season of the The irregular at magic high school revealed a new promotional video, for one of the three arcs of the new season, titled "Double Seven Arc." The video reveals and previews the ending song of the "Double Seven Arc" titled "recall" by artist Kairi Yagi .

The "Double Seven Arc" visual was also revealed at the event:

Image via The irregular at magic high school anime's X/Twitter account © 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

The ending songs and artists for the two other arcs of the third season were also revealed. The music unit Sangatsu no Phantasia will perform the ending theme song "Snow Noir" for the "Steeple Chase Arc." ASCA will perform the ending theme song "Shion no Hanataba" (A Bouquet of Purple Flowers) for the "Koto Nairan-hen" (Ancient City Rebellion Arc).

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 5 at 11:30 p.m. The show will also air on TV Aichi , MBS , an AT-X . The show will have an advanced screening event on March 31.

Returning cast includes:

The season's new cast members include Kikunosuke Toya as Minoru Kudou, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Takuma Shippou, and Hōchū Ohtsuka will play the role of Retsu Kudō. He replaces Motomu Kiyokawa , who died in 2022.

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

Sources: The irregular at magic high school stage at AnimeJapan 2024, The irregular at magic high school anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.