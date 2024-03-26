Kōji Aihara's Utsubyо̄ ni Natte Manga ga Egakenaku Narimashita Manga Ends

Manga about Aihara's fight against depression during COVID-19 pandemic launched in 2021

Utsubyо̄ ni Natte Manga ga Egakenaku Narimashita

's Web Action manga website published the final chapter of's manga series(I Became Depressed and Could Not Draw Manga) on Friday.

The story follows veteran gag manga artist Aihara as he suddenly becomes depressed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The manga depicts his daily fight against mental illness seriously.

Aihara launched the manga on the Web Action manga site in 2021. Futabasha published the manga's "Hatsubyō-hen" (Onset of Illness arc) volume in October 2022, the "Nyūin-hen" (Hospitalization arc) volume in May 2023, and will release the "Taiin-hen" (Hospital Discharge arc) volume on June 19.

Aihara and Kentaro Takekuma drew the three-volume Even A Monkey Can Draw Manga between 1990-1992. Viz Media published the manga's first volume in 2002.



Source: Web Action X/Twitter account and website