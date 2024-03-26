Moyashi Fujisawa's Watashi no Arika Manga Enters Final Arc

Image via Amazon Japan © Moyashi Fujisawa, Kumakuzu, Kodansha

Moyashi Fujisawa and Kumakuzu 's Watashi no Arika manga entered its final arc in this year's 17th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine on Monday. The manga will transfer to the YanMaga Web website on April 15, where it will resume serialization.

The story follows the center star of a rising idol group, Arika, who suffers a terrible incident.

Fujisawa and Kumakuzu launched the series in Weekly Young Magazine in December 2022. Kodansha published the fourth compiled book volume on January 9. The fifth volume ships on May 7.

Fujisawa serialized the Burn the House Down ( Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru ) manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English, and it published the eighth volume in January 2023. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that aired on Netflix worldwide in 2023.

