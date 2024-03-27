Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles Manga Moves to Monthly Shonen Champion Magazine in October

Magazine to start publishing manga's new 1-shot episodes in early summer

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Monday that Naru Narumi 's Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ( Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san ) manga will move to the magazine and on Akita Shoten 's Web Manga site in fall this year. Monthly Shōnen Champion will also publish new one-shot episodes of the manga starting in early summer. Narumi also announced the manga's transfer on her X account. Narumi's announcement stated that the manga's regular serialization will start in October, and Akita Shoten will continue publishing the compiled book volumes also starting in October.

Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine's announcement includes an illustration by Narumi:

Themanga ended publication with publisheron February 23.

Dark Horse Comics has licensed the manga, and stated regarding the manga's move on March 6, that the news is new enough that the company does not yet know how or whether the change will affect its release plans or license status. Dark Horse desribes the manga's story:

Let cool, mysterious high school student Ms. Koizumi and her girlfriends show you around the authentic ramen culture of everyday Japan in this fun food manga. The noodles, the toppings, the broth--the street stalls, restaurants, and home cooking...and yes, cup ramen too! You'll slurp down a whole new knowledge of Japan's greatest fast food that even many Japanese don't know...but Ms. Koizumi does!

Narumi launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2013. Takeshobo published the 11th volume in Japan in July 2023. Dark Horse Comics released the third volume in April 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media released the anime on home video in 2022.

A live-action television series premiered in 2015, followed by a New Year's Special in January 2016, a New Year's Eve Special in December 2016, and another special in April 2019. A second season premiered in March 2020, and featured an all-new cast for the main characters. The second season had a New Year's special in January 2022.