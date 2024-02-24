Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles Manga Ends Publication With Takeshobo, Will Continue

Author will reveal details about where, when manga will resume early next month

Manga creatorannounced onon Friday that her) manga has ended publication with publisheras of the 83rd chapter that released on Friday on's Storia Dash website . The author stated she plans to resume the manga with a new publisher.

Narumi did not give a reason for the decision, but stated she had worried and thought it over many times since last year, and after discussion, made this choice. Narumi apologized to readers for the manga falling behind and for this decision, and also thanked the editors at Takeshobo for all their assistance over the last 10 years.

Narumi added that she will reveal details about when and where the manga will resume, what will happen to unpublished chapters, future manga volumes, and other information around the beginning of March.

Dark Horse Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Let cool, mysterious high school student Ms. Koizumi and her girlfriends show you around the authentic ramen culture of everyday Japan in this fun food manga. The noodles, the toppings, the broth--the street stalls, restaurants, and home cooking...and yes, cup ramen too! You'll slurp down a whole new knowledge of Japan's greatest fast food that even many Japanese don't know...but Ms. Koizumi does!

Narumi launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2013. Takeshobo published the 11th volume in Japan in July 2023. Dark Horse Comics released the third volume in April 2021. ANN has reached out to Dark Horse Comics regarding the manga and will update this article if we receive a response.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media released the anime on home video in 2022.

A live-action television series premiered in 2015, followed by a New Year's Special in January 2016, a New Year's Eve Special in December 2016, and another special in April 2019. A second season premiered in March 2020, and featured an all-new cast for the main characters. The second season had a New Year's special in January 2022.