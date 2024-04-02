Hideyasu Takahashi Launches New Mysterious Joker Manga on April 15

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of the anime adaptation of Hideyasu Takahashi 's Mysterious Joker ( Kaitō Joker ) manga announced on Tuesday that the series will get a new manga titled Kaitō Joker Encore , which will start serialization on Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on April 15.

Image via Mysterious Joker anime's X/Twitter account © Hideyasu Takahashi

In the new manga's story, familiar phantom thieves will confront the crisis of humanity over hidden treasures.

The new manga is part of the anime adaptation's 10th anniversary celebration this year. The anime's account also released a commemorative visual and logo:

Takahashi ended the original Mysterious Joker ( Kaitō Joker ) manga in July 2017. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic magazine in 2007, although it then moved to the main Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2008. Shogakukan published 26 compiled book volumes for the manga.

The most recent in Takahashi's Mysterious Joker manga series is the Kaitō Shōnen Jokers manga, which ended in December 2019. The manga launched in Coro Coro Comics in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth and final volume in January 2020.

The manga has inspired four television anime, all of which Crunchyroll streamed with the title Joker as they aired in Japan. The latest season premiered in October 2016.