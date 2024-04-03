Live-Action Ikoku Nikki Film Reveals New Trailer Featuring Toaka's Song

The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita 's Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Strange Land) manga revealed a new full trailer along with a new key visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer features the song "Yoake no Anata e" (To You at Daybreak) by singer-songwriter Toaka ( Suzume ).

Image via Ikoku Nikki film's Twitter account

Toaka said she loved the original manga and read it countless times before this film project was conceived. When the song's demo caught the attention of the film's production staff, the staffers used the song as the film's "inspiration song."

The film screens in Japanese theaters on June 7.

Eriko Hashimoto wrote and composed another song, "Asa no Uta" (Asa's Song). Within the film's story, Asa's high school light music club plays the song.

The film stars Yui Aragaki as Makio Kōdai, and Ikoi Hayase as Asa Takumi. Natsuki Seta is directing and writing the film. Other cast members include:

Kōji Seto as Shingo Kasamachi

as Shingo Kasamachi Kaho as Nana Daigo

Rina Komiyama as Emiri Nara

Guin-Poon-Chaw as Kyōko Kōdai

as Kyōko Kōdai Yūko Nakamura as Minori Kōdai

as Minori Kōdai Shōta Sometani as Kazunari Tōno

as Kazunari Tōno Erika Takizawa as Mimori

Himena Irei as Chise Morimoto

The manga centers on 35-year-old novelist Makio Kōdai, and her 15-year-old niece Asa, who live together under one roof. Makio took Asa in on a sudden impulse after Asa's parents, which included Makio's older sister, passed away. The next day, Makio returns to her senses and remembers that she does not do well in the company of other people. So begins their daily life, as Makio attempts to acclimate to a roommate, while Asa attempts to get used to an adult that never acts like one.

Yamashita launched the manga in June 2017 in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine, and ended it in June 2023. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume shipped in August 2023. The manga is nominated for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize this year.

Yamashita launched The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window boys-love supernatural mystery manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013, and ended it in December 2020. SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in January 2021. The manga also inspired a television anime the premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

JManga previously licensed and released Yamashita's Don't Cry Girl and Mo'some Sting manga in North America. Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love service is releasing Yamashita's Shinsouban Illumination manga. Yamashita serialized White Note Pad in Feel Young from February 2015 to October 2016.