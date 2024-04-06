Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Game's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Game launches for Switch, PS5/4, Xbox, PC on June 14

Sega and Atlus began streaming a second promotional video for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance , an updated version of its Shin Megami Tensei V game, on Friday.

The game was originally slated for release on June 21 forSwitch,5,4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC viabut will now launch on June 14.

The updated version will feature a new storyline, locations, demons, and choices. The game's digital deluxe edition includes the "2 Sacred Treasure Sets" DLC; the "Mitama Dance of Wealth," "Miitama Dance of EXP," and "Mitama Dance of Miracles" DLC; and two demon subquests. The "2 Sacred Treasure Sets" DLC is also a pre-order bonus for all versions of the game.

The original game launched worldwide for Switch only in November 2021.



Nintendo revealed in January 2017 that Atlus was developing a game for Switch. Atlus USA confirmed in November 2017 that the game would get a release in the West. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise 's 25th anniversary project, and it uses Unreal Engine 4.