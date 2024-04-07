SaGa Emerald Beyond Game Streams Trailers Highlighting Character Diva, Game Demo

Square Enix 's YouTube channel began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for the upcoming SaGa Emerald Beyond game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android. The video highlights the character Diva no. 5, The Songstress Mech.

PlayStation 's YouTube channel began streaming a trailer highlighting the game's PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 demo on the same day. A demo is also available on Switch and Steam .

Square Enix describes the character Diva no. 5:

One of the protagonists - Diva No. 5, a songstress mech who has lost her singing voice and body. A mech who specializes in singing and dancing. She is popular in Avalon, a world where industry has developed around the royal city. She was a flawless and captivating entertainer, but after singing a forbidden song she found in the Royal Museum, both her memory and singing functions were disabled, and she lost her ability to sing. Dejected, she abandons her humanoid body and joins the National Extradimensional Exploratory Task Force, leaving Avalon.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is set for release on April 25.

Each of the heroes have journeys across the game's 17 worlds. There are branching story paths and multiple endings.

Akitoshi Kawazu is the game designer/storyteller, Kenji Ito is composing the music, and Satoshi Kuramochi is designing the characters.

Square released the first Romancing SaGa game in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the PlayStation 2 titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song launched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally for Nintendo Wii in 2009. Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song got a remastered version in December 2022.