Seiichi Shirato, Syuhei Kamo's Watch Dogs Tokyo Manga Ends

Manga based on Watch Dogs game launched in 2022

© Seiichi Shirato, Syuhei Kamo

Gangsta: Cursed

'swebsite published the final chapter of(director ofanime) and's (manga on April 9.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and will publish the first compiled book volume in English on April 30, and the second volume on July 9. Tokyopop describes the manga's story:

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided to introduce J-ctOS, an urban infrastructure management system developed by Blume Japan. People's lives have changed completely due to the convenience of improved infrastructure, and the ease of interconnectivity. Everything is fine, if they don't think too hard about what lurks in the shadows behind closed doors at the Blume corporation...

Kamo and Shirato launched the manga based on Ubisoft 's Watch Dogs game on the Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. Ubisoft is credited for the original work. Shinchosha released the manga's first volume in Japan in July 2023, and the second volume on August 8.

Kamo illustrated the Gangsta.:Cursed. EP_Marco Adriano manga. The manga debuted in April 2014 and ended in February 2018.

Watch Dogs launched worldwide on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 in May 2014. The Watch Dogs II sequel game launched in 2016, and Watch Dogs: Legion launched in 2020.

Source: Kurage Bunch