×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Seiichi Shirato, Syuhei Kamo's Watch Dogs Tokyo Manga Ends

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga based on Watch Dogs game launched in 2022

dogs.jpg.png
© Seiichi Shirato, Syuhei Kamo
Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website published the final chapter of Seiichi Shirato (director of Princess Principal anime) and Syuhei Kamo's (Gangsta: Cursed) Watch Dogs Tokyo manga on April 9.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and will publish the first compiled book volume in English on April 30, and the second volume on July 9. Tokyopop describes the manga's story:

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided to introduce J-ctOS, an urban infrastructure management system developed by Blume Japan. People's lives have changed completely due to the convenience of improved infrastructure, and the ease of interconnectivity. Everything is fine, if they don't think too hard about what lurks in the shadows behind closed doors at the Blume corporation...

Kamo and Shirato launched the manga based on Ubisoft's Watch Dogs game on the Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. Ubisoft is credited for the original work. Shinchosha released the manga's first volume in Japan in July 2023, and the second volume on August 8.

Kamo illustrated the Gangsta.:Cursed. EP_Marco Adriano manga. The manga debuted in April 2014 and ended in February 2018.

Watch Dogs launched worldwide on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 in May 2014. The Watch Dogs II sequel game launched in 2016, and Watch Dogs: Legion launched in 2020.

Source: Kurage Bunch

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives