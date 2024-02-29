Tokyopop Licenses A Smart and Courageous Child, Watch Dogs Tokyo, A Beast's Love Is Like the Moon, More Manga

Also: The Man Who Shattered My World , The Genius Puppeteer Loves the Holy Knight Fiercely

Tokyopop revealed on Monday that it has licensed the following manga:

A Smart and Courageous Child

Title:Creator:Release: June 18Summary: Every young couple has high hopes for their unborn child, and Sara and Kouta Takano are no different. But only days away from giving birth, Sara learns about the tragedy of Malala Yousafzai's attempted assassination at the hands of the Taliban, and her pure and innocent belief in the future is shaken. If such a smart and courageous child can be hurt so badly by the world, how can she keep her own baby safe? With Sara now in a state of shock, will the young couple be able to bridge the widening gap between them, or will it tear their family apart?

The reality of this world, as seen through the eyes of an author that has spent years illustrating the women and their lives.



Title:Creators:(story), Shuuhei Kamo (art)Release: April 30Summary: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided to introduce J-ctOS, an urban infrastructure management system developed by Blume Japan. People's lives have changed completely due to the convenience of improved infrastructure, and the ease of interconnectivity. Everything is fine, if they don't think too hard about what lurks in the shadows behind closed doors at the Blume corporation...

A Beast's Love Is Like the Moon

Title:Creator: Guri NojiroRelease: May 7Summary: Tired of the fast-paced city life, Izuki has agreed to take care of his uncle's house in the mountains, which are said to be "visited by yokai."

Izuki, dismissive of superstition, goes exploring — only to be attacked by a yokai in the woods. He's saved by a beautiful man named Haku, who claims to be the incarnation of a komainu guardian dog. He pledges himself to Izuki and begs him to be his master. Izuki refuses at first, wanting to return to the city as quickly as possible, but is swayed by Haku's lonely eyes and brings him back to the house. Gradually, he falls into a comfortable rhythm with the pushy but devoted Haku while living under the same roof, and Izuki wonders if he really wants to return to the city as he thought.

However, Haku harbors a secret that could put Izuki's life at risk. Will Izuki and Haku come together in the end, or will Haku succumb to the loneliness that he's held at bay for centuries...?



This Reincarnated Cross-Dressing Princess Won't Be Looking for a Fiancé

Title:Creator: Akino Shiina (story),(art)Release: May 7Summary: One day, Princess Alicia, who cross-dresses to attend the male only Magic Academy, realizes that the world she is currently in is the setting of thenovel she was reading in her previous life.

Her purpose at the academy is to get married to one of the candidates her mother has prepared for her, so that she can avoid a political arranged marriage. However, all the candidates are members of the novel's protagonist's harem. Close to giving up hope, she's spotted by a man she'd never heard of... a new character in the story! The handsome summoner Lucius demands her hand, and before she knew it, Alicia was falling for him!



The Man Who Shattered My World

Title:Creator: Osamu MoriyaRelease: May 21Summary: Tachibana is a handsome top who exclusively has no-strings-attached sex with slender, pretty men. When he picks up the brawny, confident Kuzumi on a whim, he doesn't expect much to be different... except Kuzumi flips the script on him, telling Tachibana: "I love turning men like you into my little bitch."

Kuzumi is merciless in his attentions, and Tachibana finds himself helpless to resist. In one night, everything Tachibana thought he knew about sex and desire gets turned on its head, and he finds himself coming back for more. But can he trust Kuzumi with more than just his body - or will he be discarded by the other man as soon as he gets bored?



The Genius Puppeteer Loves the Holy Knight Fiercely

Title:Creator: Hatoba KogarashiRelease: May 28Summary: As a high-ranking general captured after the end of a war, the Holy Knight Gilbert braces for execution... when at the last moment, his life is saved by Chris, the enemy nation's master artificer and puppeteer. An arrogant, wickedly playful man who surrounds himself only with dolls of his own making, Chris claims to admire the beauty of Gilbert's soul and intends to use him to create his newest masterpiece.

When Gilbert refuses to go along with Chris's plan, he is forced to choose between certain death and forsaking his faith to become an immortal doll. Hoping to buy enough time to make his escape, Gilbert instead offers himself up to Chris as a slave. But if that's the game this knight wishes to play, then Chris fully intends on toying with him until Gilbert breaks to his will...





Sweet for Sweets and Foreigners

Title:Creator: Marina SanoRelease: June 18Summary: Ami Satou works for Cobara, a company that specializes in sweets. While she may be good at sales, her confidence in pretty much everything else is low, which is why she hasn't even thought about dating since college. Instead, she fills up her imagination with romantic scenes frommanga.

When she meets Alain Giraud, a handsome, older French man in charge of a new project she's assigned to work on, she begins to struggle to keep that romantic imagination in check... especially with Alain being so overly friendly! Ami keeps reminding herself that it's just because he's French, but will she be able to resist his romantic charm?



Source: Press release