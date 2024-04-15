Norio Doujima's I'm the Only Monster Tamer in the World Manga Listed as Ending in 11th Volume

Manga launched in 2018, final volume releases on June 7

© Senri Kakei, Norio Doujima, hu-ko, Square Enix

Amazon is listing the 11th volume of's), the manga adaptation ofand's light novel series of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship on June 7.

Doujima launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in October 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2019, and the 10th volume on October 6.

Manga UP! Global publishes the manga digitally in English. Comikey also licensed the manga, and the series is also available on Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! Global describes the manga's story:

After a long journey, Noa finds the “Class Change Book.” He's done all to abandon his bothersome “Hero” role and gain a new class... “Monster Tamer.”

Kakei and hu-ko launched the light novel series with its first volume in May 2018. Kadokawa published the novels' fourth volume in November 2019.

Source: Amazon





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.