Rinkai! Women's Cycling Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Rinkai! project revealed three more cast members for its anime series. The three cast members will all start performing in the anime's second episode on Tuesday.

Image via Rinkai! project's X/Twitter account © RINKAI League Committee

The new cast members are (from image above, top to bottom):

Yukari Anzai as Chigiri Toyohashi

as Chigiri Toyohashi Miho Morisaki as Suzu Matsusaka

as Suzu Matsusaka Yuka Ozaki as Sora Iwakitaira

Like the main character Izumi Itō, these three take part in the track summer camp to fulfill their dreams of becoming competitive cyclists. Not coincidentally, Toyohashi, Matsusaka, and Iwakitaira come from the cities of Toyohashi, Matsusaka, and Iwaki, respectively.

Image via Rinkai! project's X/Twitter account © RINKAI League Committee

The anime premiered on April 9 on thechannel at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT), then onat 24:30 (effectively, April 10 at 12:30 a.m. JST).

The story centers on the sport of women's cycling, which debuted in Japan shortly after World War II. However, organized competitions folded after just 15 years and laid dormant for several decades. Then the Rinkai! League launched to revive the sport.

The anime stars:

Rico Sasaki , who plays the role of Tsutsuji Kurume performs the opening theme song "Windshifter," and the rest of the cast perform the ending theme song "Override!” as Nana and the other characters.

Takaaki Ishiyama ( Fairy Musketeers , Sakura Wars ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment 's 6th Studio , in collaboration with Maruga Factory . Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hiromi Ono (key animator for InuYasha , Saber Marionette J ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

The project's manga series titled Rinkai! Azalea launched on the Manga Bang! service on April 9. Kiyoshi Yamane is drawing the manga, and Rinkai! Project is credited for the original work.