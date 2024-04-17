Sega's Golden Axe Game Gets 10-Episode Animated Series on Comedy Central

Image via Google Play © Sega

Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that it has ordered a 10-episode animated series based on Sega 's Golden Axe video game series. The cast of the show includes Matthew Rhys as Gillius Thunderhead, Danny Pudi as Hampton Squib, Lisa Gilroy as Tyrus Flare, Liam McIntyre as Ax Battler, and Carl Tart as Chronos “Evil” Lait.

CBS Studios with Sony Pictures Television and Original Film will handle the series. They describe the series:

A hilarious and loving homage to Sega 's 1989 video game series, Golden Axe, from exec producers Mike McMahon and Joe Chandler, follows veteran warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare and Gilius Thunderhead as they once again battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder who just won't seem to stay dead. Fortunately, this time they have the inexperienced and underprepared Hampton Squib on their side.

Sega 's Haruki Satomi , Shuji Utsumi , and Toru Nakahara will serve as executive producers along with Original Film's Neal H. Moritz , Pavun Shetty, and Toby Ascher .

Sega announced an untitled new entry in the Golden Axe game series at The Game Awards on December 7.

The original Golden Axe video game was released in 1989 by Sega as a side-scrolling beat-em up arcade game.

The game series inspired a stage play in 2018.

Source: Deadline (Denise Petski) via Gematsu