The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Anime Reveals More Cast in 2nd Promo Video

The official website for The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies , the television anime adaptation of late author Cocoa Fujiwara 's Katsute Mahō Shōjo to Aku wa Tekitai Shiteita. manga, revealed three cast members, and a second promotional video for the anime on Thursday.

The newly announced cast are:

Shinichirō Miki as the Cat Familiar

Mariya Ise as Hibana Kagari

Hikaru Midorikawa as the Bird Familiar

Miki, Ise, and Midorikawa will reprise their roles from the 2015 drama CD.

The anime will premire in July on the, andchannels.

The anime stars Mai Nakahara as Mira, and Yūki Ono as Byakuya Mimori. Both will also reprise their roles from the 2015 drama CD.

Akiyo Ohashi ( The Stranger by the Shore ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! ) is in charge of the script and series composition. Haruko Iizuka ( Horimiya ) is designing the characters. MAYUKO ( Cells at Work! ) is composing the music.

Fujiwara debuted the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in September 2013, but had left the manga unfinished before she died in March 2015. Square Enix published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2016. Gangan Joker noted that the decision to publish the manga's third volume was made after consulting Fujiwara's family.

Yen Press announced in February that it has licensed the manga and will start releasing it in August. The company describes the story:

She's a magical girl, sworn to fight for peace, love, and justice. He's a lieutenant, born into a military family that serves an evil empire. And yet, it was love at first sight...From Inu x Boku S.S. creator Cocoa Fujiwara comes a four-panel comic about hostile enemies who won't kill (and love) each other!

Fujiwara made her debut with the short story " Calling " in 1999. She later serialized the manga Inu × Boku SS in Gangan Joker from 2009 to 2014. Yen Press publishes the romantic comedy in North America, and the manga inspired the 2012 Inu X Boku Secret Service television anime, which Sentai Filmworks released in North America.

