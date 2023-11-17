Avex Pictures Announces The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Anime by BONES

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2023 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

announced during itspanel on Thursday a new anime from Studiotitled, an adaptation of late author'smanga.

Akiyo Ohashi ( The Stranger by the Shore ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! ) is in charge of the script and series composition. Haruko Iizuka ( Horimiya ) is designing the characters. MAYUKO ( Cells at Work! ) is composing the music.

Studio BONES ' president and producer Masahiko Minami presented the anime at Avex Pictures ' panel after teasing the project on Tuesday.

Fujiwara debuted the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in September 2013, but had left the manga unfinished before she passed away in March 2015. Square Enix published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2016. Gangan Joker noted that the decision to publish the manga's third volume was made after consulting Fujiwara's family.

The manga centers on Mira, the clever brains behind an evil organization that invades and destroys everything in its path. One day, a magical girl named Byakuya Mimori decides to stand up to the organization, and Mira falls in love with her at first sight.

Fujiwara made her debut with the short story " Calling " in 1999. She later serialized the manga Inu × Boku SS in Gangan Joker from 2009 to 2014. Yen Press publishes the romantic comedy in North America, and the manga inspired the 2012 Inu X Boku Secret Service television anime, which Sentai Filmworks released in North America.

