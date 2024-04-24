Netflix Streams Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film on May 19

Film opened in Japan on January 19

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will stream the live-action film of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga on May 19.

The film opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.62 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

WOWOW is producing a live-action series based on the manga. The series will have the cast and staff from the manga's live-action film, and it will continue the film's story. The series will premiere on WOWOW this fall.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.