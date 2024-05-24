My Girlfriend's Child Shōjo Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Mamoru Aoi 's My Girlfriend's Child ( Ano Ko no Kodomo ) manga is inspiring a weekly live-action series which will premiere on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) in Fuji TV 's "Ka-Dra★Eleven" timeslot.

Image via Comic Natalie

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are your average high school couple. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, as time passes, Sachi starts to get the feeling that something isn't right and decides to buy a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change both her and Takara's life forever.

Hiyori Sakurada ( Twilight 's Sachi Koyama, live-action Rent-A-Girlfriend 's Chizuru Mizuhara, live-action Tokyo Ghoul 's Hinami Fueguchi) plays Sachi Kawakami, and Kanata Hosoda ( The World of Machida-kun 's Hajime Machida, Drop 's Hiroshi Shinanogawa) plays Takara Tsukishima.

Naomi Hiruta ( Turkey! , live-action Seiho Boys' High School! , live-action Our Fake Marriage ) is writing the scripts, and musician haruka nakamura ( Look Back , Trigun Stampede ending theme song) is composing the music. Hidenobu Abera, Miyō Yamaura, and Takeshi Matsuura are directing the episodes.

Aoi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in May 2021, and Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 13. The manga entered its final arc in December. Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the fifth volume in English on August 20.

The manga ranked #14 on the list of manga for female readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) 2023 guidebook. It then won the Best Shōjo manga category of the 47th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards last year. It received a nomination for Best Publication for Teens in this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

Source: Comic Natalie