Mamoru Aoi's My Girlfriend's Child Manga Enters Last Arc

Teen drama manga launched in May 2021;publishes manga in English

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment © Mamoru Aoi, Kodansha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Ano Ko no Kodomo

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga is entering its final arc.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are your average high school couple. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, as time passes, Sachi starts to get the feeling that something isn't right and decides to buy a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change both her and Takara's life forever…

Aoi debuted the manga in Bessatsu Friend in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 13. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's third volume on November 7.