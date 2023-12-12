News
Mamoru Aoi's My Girlfriend's Child Manga Enters Last Arc
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Teen drama manga launched in May 2021; Seven Seas publishes manga in English
The January 2024 issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Wednesday that Mamoru Aoi's My Girlfriend's Child (Ano Ko no Kodomo) manga is entering its final arc.
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are your average high school couple. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, as time passes, Sachi starts to get the feeling that something isn't right and decides to buy a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change both her and Takara's life forever…
Aoi debuted the manga in Bessatsu Friend in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 13. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's third volume on November 7.
Source: Bessatsu Friend January 2024 issue