Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Game Reveals New Promo Video, Theme Song Artists, July 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime adaptation of developer Edelweiss ' side-scrolling action role-playing game Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) revealed on Saturday that the series will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on July 6 at 11:00 p.m. The site also revealed a promotional video and the show's theme song artists.

Ikimono-gakari is performing the specially written opening theme song "Seisei!," and Little Glee Monster is performing the specially written ending theme song "Origami." The above video previews both songs.

Masayuki Yoshihara ( The Eccentric Family both seasons, Komada - A Whisky Family ) is directing the series at P.A. Works . Jukki Hanada ( KanColle , Love Live! School idol project ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Shōji Sōma ( Shirobako , The Eccentric Family ) is the line producer.

The anime will star:

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.

