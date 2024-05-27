My Deer Friend Nokotan Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs

Anime distributor REMOW revealed the second promotional video and second key visual for the television anime of Oshioshio 's My Deer Friend Nokotan ( Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan ) manga on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast members for the anime, and also reveals and previews the anime's theme songs/

The main cast members Megumi Han , Saki Fujita , Rui Tanabe , and Fūka Izumi perform the opening theme song "Shikairo Days" (Deer-Colored Days) as their characters in the Deer Club. Han and Fujita also perform the ending theme song "Shika-senbei no Uta" (The Deer Food Song) as their respective characters.

The newly announced cast members all play members of the school student council:

Yurika Kubo as Neko Nekoyamada



Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikōji



Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya



Previously announced cast members include:

Megumi Han as Noko "Nokotan" Shikanoko



Saki Fujita as Torako "Koshitan" Koshi



Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi



Fūka Izumi as Meme Bashame



Kōsuke Toriumi is narrating the anime.

The anime will premiere onand BSon July 7.

Masahiko Ohta ( Minami-ke , Yuruyuri , Gabriel DropOut ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Joining Ohta is his frequent collaborators Takashi Aoshima , who is writing and supervising the series scripts, and Yasuhiro Misawa , who is composing the music. Ayumu Tsujimura is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren't the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako's secret past! Whether it's at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl's every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?

Oshioshio launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 17. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in December 2023 after Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 9. Seven Seas Entertainment released the fourth volume in October 2023.

Source: Press release