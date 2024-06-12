Erica Sakurazawa Launches Manga About Real French Painter Marie Laurencin, Fashion Designer Coco Chanel

Paris 1921―Sasori-za no Onna to Shishi-za no Onna launched on Wednesday

Manga author Erica Sakurazawa launched a new manga titled Paris 1921―Sasori-za no Onna to Shishi-za no Onna (Paris 1921―Scorpio Woman and Leo Woman) on Sekai Bunkai's Kateigaho.com website on Wednesday.

Image via Comic Natalie © Erica Sakurazawa

The manga is a fictional story based on historical facts, and centers on French painter Marie Laurencin and French fashion designer Coco Chanel. It is set in Paris in the 1920s, also known as the "Roaring Twenties" era, when the two women used their talents to reach their pinnacles.

Sakurazawa drew the manga with cooperation from the director of the Marie Laurencin Museum, Yoshizawa Kimihisa.

Sakurazawa's Koi wa Okane ja Kaemasen (Can't Buy Love with Money) manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in November 2022. The manga launched in Shueisha 's office YOU magazine in January 2021.

Tokyopop published Sakurazawa's Angel, Angel Nest , The Aromatic Bitters , Between the Sheets , Nothing But Loving You , and The Rules of Love stories in a series called Erica Sakurazawa Collected Works in 2003-2004.

Sakurazawa's yuri manga Love Vibes inspired a live-action film titled Kakera: A Piece of Our Life in 2010.



Sources: Kateigaho.com, Comic Natalie