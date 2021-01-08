Erica Sakurazawa Launches New Manga on January 22

Manga is titled Koi wa Okane ja Kaemasen

The February issue of Shueisha 's Office You magazine revealed on December 22 that Erica Sakurazawa will launch a new manga titled Koi wa Okane ja Kaemasen (Can't Buy Love with Money) in the magazine's next issue on January 22. The magazine teases the manga with the text, "My life that has had no excitement, warmth, or wealth, will have a big change?!"

Tokyopop published Sakurazawa's Angel, Angel Nest , The Aromatic Bitters , Between the Sheets , Nothing But Loving You , and The Rules of Love stories in a series called Erica Sakurazawa Collected Works in 2003-2004.

Sakurazawa's yuri manga Love Vibes inspired a live-action film titled Kakera: A Piece of Our Life in 2010.