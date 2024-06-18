Nippon Ichi Software Announces Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Game for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC

New game in Phantom Brave series launches in 2025

Nippon Ichi Software and NIS America announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct livestream a new strategy game in the Phantom Brave series titled Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero , scheduled for release in 2025 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

The game follows Marona, a young woman with the ability to communicate with phantoms. She is on a journey to save her friend Ash.

The original Phantom Brave game launched for PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it launched for PC via Steam in July 2016. The Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 collection launched for Switch in August 2021 and includes Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered .