Live-Action Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa Film's Trailer Previews Theme Song

The official X/Twitter account for the live-action film of Minami Mizuno 's Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga unveiled a new trailer and visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Koi Suru Hikari" (Loving Light) by Naniwa Danshi .

Previously announced cast members include:

(top row, left to right):

Airu Kubozuka as Naohiko Bessho

as Naohiko Bessho Naniwa Danshi member Ryusei Onishi as Eiji Aihara

member Ryusei Onishi as Eiji Aihara Nagisa Saitō as Koharu Fujimura

(Second row, left to right):

Riko as Izumi Shiosaki

Sōya Igari as Taichi Senami

as Taichi Senami Sara Shida as Mizuho Ikezawa

The film will open on August 23. Mai Sakai (live-action Utsukushii kare , Koi no Tsuki series) directs the film and Haruka Okita (live-action Come Kiss Me at 0:00 AM , Dekinai Futari films) pens the script.

The story centers on Eiji and Naohiko, two high school students who have been friends since middle school. Their lives change when Eiji's childhood friend Izumi transfers into their school. Eiji has harbored secret feelings for Izumi since they were young, but has never said anything about them. But Naohiko then confesses his love for Izumi, and the two start going out.

The manga began with a one-shot in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in January 2017, before launching a full serialization in June 2017. The series ended in 2021. Shueisha shipped the 11th and final volume in June 2021.

Mizuno launched her Rainbow Days manga in the February 2012 issue of Bessatsu Margaret , and ended it in March 2017. Shueisha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in April 2017. The manga inspired a drama CD that Shueisha bundled with a limited edition of the seventh volume in October 2014. The manga then inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's 13th volume bundled an original anime DVD in September 2016.

Sources: Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa film's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie