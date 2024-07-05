Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Game's Video Reveals More Characters, Theme Song Artist

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during its Anime Expo panel on Friday that ReoNa will perform the theme song "Our Song" for the Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream game. A new video also revealed that Yuna and Eiji from the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale anime film will be in the game.

Image via Bando Namco Entertainment © Bandai Namco Entertainment

The game will launch for October 4 worldwide forSwitch,5, and Xbox Series X|S, and for PC via

Bandai Namco describes the original story:

In Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream , a new system is added to the world of Alfheim Online, but a malfunction causes all worlds and timelines to collide, creating a unique setting and challenging environment for Kirito and other players. All lost in uncharted territory, enemies become allies, departed characters are back and unlikely alliances will be formed to survive the dangers in this unsettled world.

The game launches in Japan on October 3 for consoles and October 4 for PC via Steam .

The game is getting a Deluxe Edition that includes a DLC character pass and a costume set, as well as a Premium Edition that additionally includes another costume, digital art book, digital soundtrack, and early access three days before the release.

There was a closed beta test on March 11-17.

The game features co-op raids for up to 20 players.

The Sword Art Online : Last Recollection game launched in the West for PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2023. It features playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's panel at Anime Expo (Alex Mateo)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.