Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Game Announced for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Trailer streamed for 2024 game

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase stream on Wednesday the Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game is slated for release in 2024. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer that previews story, combat, and raids:

The game will get a closed beta test on March 11-17.

The game will feature co-op raids for up to 20 players.

The Sword Art Online : Last Recollection game launched in the West for PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 6. The game launched in Japan on October 5. It features playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.