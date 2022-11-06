Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Action RPG Launches in 2023

" Sword Art Online -Full Dive Continue-," the live-streamed special after the Sword Art Online anime franchise 's 10th anniversary event, announced on Sunday that the Sword Art Online : Last Recollection action role-playing game will debut next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .





The game will tell its own version of the War of Underworld arc, different from the original light novel series or anime. The staff promises that the game will features the franchise 's largest character roster and number of story episodes. ReoNa is returning to the franchise to perform the game's theme song.

