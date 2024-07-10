A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Anime's Teaser Reveals Jun Fukuyama in Cast

Fukuyama plays Hyakki Academy's principal

The official website for the television anime of Mai Tanaka 's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! ( Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita! ) manga revealed the anime's teaser promotional video and a new cast member on Wednesday.

The anime casts Jun Fukuyama as the principal of Hyakki Academy:

Previously announced cast includes:

The anime stars Ryota Ohsaka as the protagonist rookie teacher Haruaki Abe.

The anime premieres in October.

Katsumi Ono ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V , Skeleton Knight in Another World , Beast Saga ) is directing the anime at Satelight , Deko Akao ( Anonymous Noise , B-PROJECT , Noragami ) is in charge of series scripts, and Natsuki is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

releasing the manga in English, and Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga digitally. Yen Press describes the manga:

Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on December 27. Yen Press will publish the 15th volume on September 17.

