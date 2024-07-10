Neko Oji: The Guy That Got Reincarnated as a Cat Anime Unveils Cast

The staff for the television anime of Yajima 's Neko ni Tensei Shita Ojisan ( Neko Oji: The Guy that got Reincarnated as a Cat ) web manga revealed the main cast for the upcoming anime on Wednesday.

The anime stars (top row, left to right):

Takahiro Kameoka as Oji-san

as Oji-san Kana Hanazawa as Pun-chan, the cat that Oji-san reincarnates into

Tomokazu Seki as President, who dotes on Pun-chan

as President, who dotes on Pun-chan Kenjirō Tsuda as Professor Itoyanagi, the President's neighbor

(Bottom row, left to right):

Yajima serializes the manga on X/Twitter. The story follows an ordinary old man who one day suddenly is reincarnated as a cute cat, and the president of the company he works for picks him up.

The anime airs in October in "Poka Poka" program.

Rio and Takahiro Kawakoshi are directing the anime at Studio Eight Colors .

The manga won second place in the Web manga category of the Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) last year.

Sources: Neko Oji anime's X/Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web