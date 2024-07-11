×
News
Puniru wa Kawaii Slime Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, October Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yū Sasahara, Shūichirō Umeda star in romantic comedy anime

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Maedakun's Puniru wa Kawaii Slime (Puniru is a Cute Slime) web manga series revealed on Thursday the anime's first promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, additional staff, and October premiere.

puniru1
Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website
© まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

The anime's main cast are:

Yū Sasahara as Puniru
puniru2.png
Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website
© まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会
Shūichirō Umeda as Kotarō
puniru3.png
Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website
© まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

The newly announced staff includes:

Yūshi Ibe (Tearmoon Empire) is directing the series at TOHO animation STUDIO. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on January 26.

Sources: Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website, Comic Natalie

