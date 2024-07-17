Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, Staff

The staff for the television anime of Kimama Aoboshi 's Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup manga unveiled the anime's teaser promotional video, main cast, and staff on Wednesday.

The anime's staff also revealed two versions of its teaser visual:

"Encounter at the Snow Willow Garden" version

Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment © 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

"Where are you from?" version

The anime stars:

Daiki Kobayashi as Kinokoinu

Yūto Uemura as Hotaru Yūyami

Hikari Asano (storyboard and unit director for Laid-Back Camp series and movie) is directing the anime at C-Station . Jin Tanaka ( Go! Princess Precure , Laid-Back Camp , Oshi no Ko ) is in charge of series scripts, Daisuke Endō (key animation for Ange Vierge , Brothers Conflict , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is designing the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( The Elusive Samurai , Laid-Back Camp ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere this fall.

The heartwarming story centers on a Mushroom Pup who is one day born in the yard of picture book author Hotaru Yūyami. It wags its tail just like a dog, but it's unknown if it's a dog or a mushroom. It draws pictures where it shouldn't, and always wants to eat Hotaru's takoyaki.

Aoboshi launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in 2010 after first publishing the manga as a one-shot, and the manga moved online when the magazine ended print publication in June 2018. The manga ended serialization in February 2022. Tokuma Shoten released the manga's 15th and final compiled volume in May 2022. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint had licensed the manga in 2012 and released two volumes.

Source: Press release