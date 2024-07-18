Crunchyroll Updates Branding With Modernized Logo, Font, Glyphs After Passing 14 Million Subscribers

New brand identity rolls out at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25

Crunchyroll unveiled on Thursday its updated logo, branding, font, and glyphs. The streaming service also revealed that it has surpassed 14 million subscribers. The new brand identity will begin rolling out at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25. Crunchyroll streamed a video that shows its updated branding:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

The modernized logo features a balanced eye symbol and revamped text:

The company also has a new " Crunchyroll Atyp" font:

The new glyph system features over 139 characters that are inspired by anime and manga. Crunchyroll collaborated with Japanese artists on the new textures and patterns:

There will be a limited streetwear collection inspired by the new Crunchyroll branding designed by 2024 CFDA Fashion Fund finalist Sebastian Ami at San Diego Comic-Con.

Crunchyroll recently increased the prices for its Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan tiers in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, France, Portugal, and select additional countries. In the U.S., the company increased the Mega Fan price from US$9.99 to US$11.99 per month and the Ultimate Fan tier from US$14.99 to US$15.99 per month. The Fan tier remains at US$7.99 per month. The Crunchyroll free trial period has also decreased from 14 days to seven days of free viewing.

The Fan tier has no advertisements, and all new simulcast episodes will be available to users as they premiere. The Mega Fan tier includes all features from the Fan tier. In addition, this tier enables offline viewing and access to four streams at once. Members also get a 10% discount off select products and free shipping for orders over US$50 on the Crunchyroll Store. The Ultimate Fan tier includes everything from the Fan Tier. It also features offline viewing and access to six streams at once. Members can get a 15% discount off select products and free shipping on the Crunchyroll Store. In addition, members receive an annual Ultimate Fan member swag bag and access to exclusive member-only merchandise.

Crunchyroll announced in March 2022 that it would no longer offer free ad-supported viewing. Crunchyroll would instead require that viewers have a subscription to access new and continuing simulcasts. The company added that the first three episodes of each title would be available for ad-supported viewing for a week after their premiere on Crunchyroll until a certain point, and subsequent episodes will be limited to subscribers. Crunchyroll confirmed that with continuing anime, ad-supported viewing will not be available with episodes starting with the spring 2022 season, but episodes prior to that season will be available. The company updated its statement that September that "AVOD content will rotate and refresh regularly."

The Funimation app shut down on April 2, as part of the ongoing content and service consolidation from Funimation to Crunchyroll after the companies merged. Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini revealed that the company is working to offer users migrating from the soon-to-shut-down Funimation app to Crunchyroll with "an appropriate value" of compensation for their digital copies, which Crunchyroll does not support. Funimation subscribers can migrate their account to Crunchyroll (including their watch history and queue), or merge their Funimation account with a pre-existing Crunchyroll account (if the two accounts are tied to the same email address).

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

