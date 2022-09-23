Crunchyroll Updates Statement on Advertising VOD Policy

"AVOD content will rotate and refresh regularly, sometimes returning for stunts, special promotions and commemorative occasions."

Crunchyroll provided an updated statement to ANN this week, regarding its advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) policy:

Crunchyroll continues to make more than 1,000 hours of anime available for free through our advertiser-supported tier. Select episodes of our most popular anime, prior to the current season, are still available to watch for free with ads. Similarly, we do make new content available for free with ads via our Seasonal Samplers, launched at the beginning of each anime season. AVOD content will rotate and refresh regularly, sometimes returning for stunts, special promotions and commemorative occasions.

ANN had reached out to Crunchyroll after discovering that several titles - including El-Hazard , Hero Bank , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , and Fairy Musketeers - which had used to be available for free users until August 31, had then changed to content for premium users only as of September 1.

Crunchyroll announced in March that it would no longer offer free ad-supported viewing starting with its spring 2022 season line-up. Crunchyroll will instead require that viewers have a subscription to access new and continuing simulcasts. The company added that the first three episodes of each title will be available for ad-supported viewing for a week after their premiere on Crunchyroll until a certain point, and subsequent episodes will be limited to subscribers. Crunchyroll confirmed that with continuing anime, ad-supported viewing will not be available with episodes starting with the spring season, but episodes prior to the spring season will be available.

Crunchyroll had previously provided ANN with a comment stating that episodes of anime prior to this past spring season would still be available to watch for free with ads. The company added that it would continue to "make new content available for free with ads" and that it is "only stopping the automatic free availability of all simulcast content."

Crunchyroll previously allowed free ad-supported streaming for simulcast titles one week after an episode premiered.

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim 's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll . Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

Source: Email correspondence