Kamitsubaki City Ensemble Rhythm Game Releases on August 29, Adds PS5, Switch Releases

Kamitsubaki City Regenerate/Virtual Reality visual novel also gets new trailer

Image via Kamitsubaki City Ensemble website ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, all rights reserved.

Kamitsubaki City Ensemble

Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū

Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū.

Kamitsubaki Studio

PlayStation

Kamitsubaki Studio, a creative agency specializing in virtual artists, announced on June 19 that it will release the rhythm game for its project on August 29. In addition, the company announced that it will release the game on Switch and PlayStation 5, in addition to the previously announced iOS, Android, and PC via Steam platforms. The game has a playable demo at the Kamitsubaki Studio booth at the BitSummit Drift event in Kyoto this weekend.

Kamitsubaki Studio is releasing the game in Japanese, English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and Korean. The company describes the game:

"Kamitsubaki City Ensemble" is a rhythm game in which AI girls who were awoken after the apocalypse use special song magic to create melodies with you, in an effort to restart the world. How did the destruction happen? Why do these girls exist? All answers will be revealed...when the music stops.

The V.W.P (Virtual Witch Phenomenon) group members KAF , RIM , Harusaruhi , Isekaijoucho , and COKO are voicing the main characters. Studio Lalala is developing the game with Rocket Studio, Inc., and HARD CORE TANO*C is collaborating and producing the music.

Kamitsubaki Studio also streamed a new teaser trailer for its Kamitsubaki City Regenerate/Virtual Reality games on July 12. The teaser shows the Regenerate game's visual novel presentation, and the Virtual Reality game's 3D presentation (the games share the same story).

Image via Kamitsubaki City Regenerate website ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, all rights reserved.

Kamitsubaki Studio

Kamitsubaki City Regenerate/Virtual Reality

Regenerate

Steam

Virtual Reality

Kamitsubaki Studio

In a world parallel to our own resides the city of Kamitsubaki. One day, the player, an "Observer," is summoned to this ill-fated world. There, they meet a girl named Kafu, and set out on a quest with her to save the world from its impending doom.

Kamitsubaki Studio will release Kamitsubaki City Regenerate in English. The company will release Regenerate on Steam and Switch, but has not announced supported platforms or devices for Virtual Reality. The company has not announced a release date for the game.

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the Kamitsubaki City Under Construction user-participation multimedia project since 2019 with a community of over 20,000 users. An alternate reality game (ARG) experience ran under the title Kamitsubaki City Under Construction : Emergence in October 2021, followed by the launch of the Kamitsubaki City Under Construction : Narrative "table-talk role-playing game" experience in 2023.

The project is inspiring a television anime next year.

Kamitsubaki Studio is the company behind many virtual singers including KAF , who provided theme songs for Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! X , Urusei Yatsura , and other anime.