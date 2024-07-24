Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, October TV Premiere

star in anime about world-shaking astronomy in 14c. Poland

The official website for the anime adaptation of Uoto 's Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite ( Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) manga unveiled a teaser trailer for the anime on Thursday. The trailer reveals the anime's cast and October television premiere.

The cast members include:

Maaya Sakamoto as Rafal



Image via Comic Natalie © 魚豊／小学館／チ。 ―地球の運動について—製作委員会

Kenjirō Tsuda as Novak



Image via Comic Natalie © 魚豊／小学館／チ。 ―地球の運動について—製作委員会

Shō Hayami as Hubert



Image via Comic Natalie © 魚豊／小学館／チ。 ―地球の運動について—製作委員会

Madhouse will be animating the show.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title Orb: On the Movements of the Earth , and it describes the story:

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan published the eight and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.