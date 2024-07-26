Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man Crossover Manga Launches Simultaneously in English, Japanese on August 13

Viz Media 's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday revealed that it is partnering with Tsuburaya Productions and Marvel for a Ultraman and Spider-Man crossover manga series titled Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man .

Image via Tsuburaya Productions

Tomo Hirokawa ( Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris , Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization ) is drawing the manga, and Shigenobu Matsumoto ( Duel Masters franchise ) is writing the manga. Tsuburaya Productions in cooperation with Shinji Oishi is credited for the original story.

Viz Media will release the manga simultaneously in English on its Viz Manga app starting on August 13 U.S. time with the first two chapters. Shogakukan will publish the manga in Japan starting on August 14 Japan time. The companies will release new chapters every Tuesday. Viz Media will publish a print edition of the manga starting in summer 2025.

Tsuburaya Productions describes the manga:

On Marvel Earth, Spider-Man joins forces with the Avengers to battle Doctor Doom in New York City, but when several civilians are killed in a building collapse as a result, Spider-Man becomes demoralized and finds himself whisked away in a strange spacecraft called the Interdimensional Train. Doctor Doom stows aboard and both find themselves in the Tokyo of the Ultraman universe! Witnessing Ultraman battle a giant Kaiju, Doom craves the Giant of Light's power and joins forces with Alien Mefilas and his army of Kaiju from the Monster Graveyard to steal it.

Marvel is also partnering with Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman franchise on the four-issue Ultraman x Avengers comic mini-series, which will also launch on August 14.

Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment, Inc. had announced in June 2023 that Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions were creating a crossover comic book mini-series featuring Ultraman and three of Marvel's Avengers. The preview image at the time showed Ultraman with Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel.