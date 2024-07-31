Nina the Starry Bride Anime's Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Theme Songs, October 10 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Rikachi 's Nina the Starry Bride ( Hoshifuru Ōkoku no Nina ) manga revealed more cast, staff, and the anime's October 10 premiere in its first promotional video on Wednesday. The video also previews the opening song "nina" by Maaya Sakamoto , and the ending theme song "Hoshi no Dengon" (Messages From the Stars) by Nao Tōyama .

The anime's staff also revealed the key visual:

Image via Nina the Starry Bride anime's website © リカチ・講談社／「星降る王国のニナ」製作委員会

The newly announced cast are Nao Tōyama as Muhulum (image above left) and Tatsuya Tomizawa as Dytus (image above right).

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere on October 10 on the TOKYO MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on October 11 on BS Asahi at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime stars:

Minami Tanaka as Nina

as Nina Yūichirō Umehara as Prince Azure

as Prince Azure Kōki Uchiyama as Seto

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and will release the second compiled book volume physically on December 26. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?

Rikachi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 13. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards.