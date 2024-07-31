×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nina the Starry Bride Anime's Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Theme Songs, October 10 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Nao Tōyama, Tatsuya Tomizawa join cast; Maaya Sakamoto, Nao Tōyama perform theme songs

The official website for the television anime of Rikachi's Nina the Starry Bride (Hoshifuru Ōkoku no Nina) manga revealed more cast, staff, and the anime's October 10 premiere in its first promotional video on Wednesday. The video also previews the opening song "nina" by Maaya Sakamoto, and the ending theme song "Hoshi no Dengon" (Messages From the Stars) by Nao Tōyama.

The anime's staff also revealed the key visual:

nina
Image via Nina the Starry Bride anime's website
© リカチ・講談社／「星降る王国のニナ」製作委員会

nina2
Image via Nina the Starry Bride anime's website
© リカチ・講談社／「星降る王国のニナ」製作委員会

The newly announced cast are Nao Tōyama as Muhulum (image above left) and Tatsuya Tomizawa as Dytus (image above right).

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere on October 10 on the TOKYO MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on October 11 on BS Asahi at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT).

nina
© リカチ・講談社／「星降る王国のニナ」製作委員会
Kenichirō Komaya (Kizuna no Allele) is directing the series at Signal.MD. Yuka Yamada (Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Kyoko Taketani (Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs) is designing the characters. Natsumi Tabuchi (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and will release the second compiled book volume physically on December 26. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?

Rikachi launched the manga in Kodansha's Be Love magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 13. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards.

Sources: Nina the Starry Bride anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives