Deadpool: Samurai Creators Launch Secret Steward Manga on August 8

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga service announced on Thursday that writer Sanshirō Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi will launch a new manga titled Secret Steward on the service on August 8. The romantic comedy manga will center on a trainee butler and his willful young mistress. Uesugi also announced on their X (formerly Twitter ) account that manga creator Arata Momose is coloring the manga's colored pages.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a Deadpool: Samurai one-shot manga in Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The manga was part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories. The pair later launched the manga as a short series in December 2020, and ended it in June 2021. Viz Media released both volumes of the manga in 2022 as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.