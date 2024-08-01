Honey Lemon Soda Anime Reveals Main Cast, 1st Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga revealed the anime's key visual, main cast, and first promotional video on Friday, which is also "Honey Day" in Japan (derived from "ha" in "hachi," meaning eight, and "ni" meaning two in Japanese).

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kana Ichinose as Uka Ishimori

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Shōgo Yano as Kai Miura

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©村田真優/集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Voice actress Kana Ichinose and manga author Murata will attend the stage event for the anime at the "Ciao Fes x Ribon Mirai Festa Girls Comic Fes 2024" on August 11 at the Pacifico Yokohama Exhibition Hall D.

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 村田真優／集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on'sprogramming block.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( A Certain Magical Index , IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF . Akiko Waba ( Blue Reflection Ray ) is in charge of series composition, Aimi Tanaka (animation director for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters, and Akira Kosemura ( Ao no Orchestra ) is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and will publish the manga's 26th volume on August 23. The manga now has a cumulative circulation of over 13 million copies as of July.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and will release the seventh volume on October 15. Yen Press describes the story:

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2021.



Source: Press release