Demon Lord 2099 Anime Reveals October Premiere, Theme Song Artists, Visual

The staff for the anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta 's Demon Lord 2099 ( Maou 2099 ) light novel series revealed during the Aniplex x Kadokawa Anime Matsuri livestream on Friday the anime's October debut, opening and ending theme songs, and key visual. Shiyui is performing the opening theme song "Hollow" and sekai is performing the ending theme song "Spira."

Ryo Ando (episode director for 86 , series director for Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , The Witch and the Beast ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ryousuke Tanigawa (chief animation director for One Punch Man (TV 2) ) is designing the characters, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Tatsuya Katō is composing the music.

The anime starsas Demon Lord Veltol andas Machina.

The cast also includes:

Daisuke Namikawa as legendary hero Graham

as legendary hero Graham Masaya Matsukaze as demon lord Marcus

as demon lord Marcus Shizuka Itō as Marcus' secretary Kinohara

as Marcus' secretary Kinohara Hana Hishikawa as Takahashi

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Kiiro Akashiro is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace + website.



